Curfew extended in efforts to reduce crime

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) - Dougherty County’s curfew continues Tuesday night in light of burglaries after Hurricane Michael. And it’s expected to last until at least Saturday.
Officials said it’s all to keep you safe, as many businesses and homes are still without power.
Officials said now is the time to be extra cautious, as many people try to take advantage of others, after devastating events like Michael.
This is why the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the curfew from midnight to five am every night this week, at least.
The Albany Police Department has responded to a few break-ins already.
Even Dougherty County Commissioner Lamar Hudgins said he had to call APD about a break-in at his house after the storm.
APD and the sheriff’s office have been working together to double up their forces in the city and the county, trying to prevent break-ins, as many take advantage of the darkness in some areas.
“We just want everyone to be as safe as possible. We don’t need anyone out there after midnight, being carjacked or being robbed, or running off the road to avoid a power line, or even a tree snap off and fall on them. We still have concern for all those,” said Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul.
Sheriff Sproul also wants to warn of price-gouging after the Hurricane.
He said the office has had several complaints of it already.
But Sheriff Sproul said you must contact the Attorney General’s office if you have encountered anyone unnecessarily and drastically raising the price of their goods after the storm.
After the complaint is made, they will then contact the sheriff’s office who can take care of the incident here on their end.
The sheriff’s office is also asking that all businesses and restaurants close by 11:30, in order to get the employees and any customers home by midnight.
