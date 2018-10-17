Crime spikes after natural disasters

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - Hurricane Michael has left many towns in South West Georgia decimated.
But, that didn't stop officials with the Sunbelt Ag Expo from moving forward with the 41st annual show.
Tuesday, several of Georgia’s leaders visited the Expo to give their condolences and offer advice.
Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr made it a point to inform those at the Sunbelt Ag Expo that typically in times of crisis we unfortunately see a spike in crime such as price gouging and scamming.
Carr said during the aftermath of natural disasters we shouldn’t be taking advantage of one another. Instead we should help each other and rebuild what was lost. Price gouging is often a result from these disasters, and he says if you’re caught doing this, you could face fines from $2,000 to $15,000 for each incident.
Also, he warns you to be on alert for potential scammers as you being the recovery process.
“Make sure you know who you’re dealing with. But, never give up your money when you don’t know who it is. Never give up your money on the front end before the work is done. Make sure it’s done the right way. Make sure you got a contract. Make sure they are who they say they are," said Carr.
If you do those things, he says you will be better protected against scammers.
Carr also said to report any known price gouging to local law enforcement.
