Community rallies together as thousands still without power

Dougherty County officials have called Hurricane Michael an unprecedented event for the area, calling the storm the worst natural disaster the county and city have ever seen. The community and city and county officials have gathered together to help each other. There are still thousands without power, food and water. The EMA, along with Good Samaritan groups like the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army are working to feed all of those who are without. They are asking the state for any and all assistance they can, including support to be able to feed the estimated 30,000 people here who have not been adequately fed since the storm. There are also over 200 linemen and crews who have been working for the past 8 days straight to try to get all of the debris picked up and all of the power restored that they can. If you need storm related assistance, call the EOC at 229-483-6226. There are people there who are going out to help the elderly, as well. I’ll have more from officials and on how you can get assistance at 4, 5 and 6 on WALB News 10.