Camilla officials seeking direct aid from FEMA

CAMILLA, GA (WALB) - Over 90 percent of power has been restored to the city of Camilla, but officials said there is still more work to be done.
We are told that communication has been a problem for people in Camilla since the storms.
With the loss of water and power to the entire community, officials said crews are making progress.
More than two million gallons of water was back flushed into the water lines to get it up and running.
WALB spoke with Mayor Rufus Davis, who said that residents can expect to see improvements soon.
“We are dialoguing with them right now to try and get a retroactive declaration for the residents in the city of Camilla that have been hit tremendously bad. So what our residents can expect is that we will vigorously advocate for as much assistance as we can get,” said Davis.
He said that FEMA declared 6 counties were eligible for individual aid, including Mitchell.
That aid will go to individual homes and assist with recovery efforts.
