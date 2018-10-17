Brian Kemp takes his campaign trail to Southwest Georgia

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - The destruction of Hurricane Michael quickly grabbed the attention of Georgia’s leaders, and since last Wednesday many of them have visited South West Georgia.
Tuesday, several leaders like Georgia’s Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp attended the Sunbelt Ag Expo.
Kemp has been in southwest Georgia for many days now, visiting some of the communities that were hit the hardest by Hurricane Michael. Kemp was also here, at the Sunbelt Ag Expo reminding everyone that you aren’t in this alone.
In the wake of Hurricane Michael, Kemp said he’s overwhelmed by the destruction it’s brought.
He said it’s crucial for him to visit these areas and see the damage first hand because he says this is his home, too. But, says he’s relieved that the Sunbelt Ag Expo, which he said he’s been coming to for many years continued, honoring those who are now faced with adversity.
“There is a lot of resolve on the ground down there. I mean people have had their financial situation destroyed, as well as their homes and businesses. So, it’s a very trying time for them,” said Kemp.
He said it’ll be a long haul until things are back to normal, and he says he’s ready to stand with southwest Georgia if elected governor in November.
During his speech Tuesday Kemp also emphasized that he believes rural Georgia is the soul of the state and we’ll get through this together.
