Brewers, Dodgers tied after 10 innings in NLCS Game 4

Milwaukee Brewers' Domingo Santana hits an RBI double during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill)
October 17, 2018 at 12:07 AM EST - Updated October 17 at 12:33 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor scores from second on hit by Brian Dozier during the first inning of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor scores from second on hit by Brian Dozier during the first inning of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers are tied 1-1 after 10 innings in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series.

With the Brewers leading 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, the defending NL champion Dodgers went ahead when Brian Dozier singled home a run in the first inning off Gio Gonzalez.

Milwaukee, seeking its first World Series appearance since 1982, tied the score in the fifth when pinch-hitter Domingo Santana hit an RBI double against Rich Hill.

Both teams wasted plenty of chances. The Brewers were 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and the Dodgers 1 for 9.

It will be a quick turnaround. Game 5 is Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

