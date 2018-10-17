ASU football game moved

Parking at Hugh Mills will be free for the general public. The University will provide ASU students with a shuttle service from the ASU East and West campuses to Hugh Mills Stadium. All Ram Fund members will have a designated location for parking but must present their season parking pass. Those who have purchased tailgating spots on the ASU campus must bring previously distributed parking passes with them to the East Campus for admittance to their tailgating location. Tailgaters and those attending the ASU Hurricane Relief Block Party can utilize the Ram Rush bus system for transportation from the East Campus to Hugh Mills. The Department of Athletics will be in touch with tailgaters and Ram Fund members with more details.