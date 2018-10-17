ACLU of GA sues Sec. of State, county registrars over absentee ballot law

(WALB) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia announced a lawsuit filed against Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp and all county registrars in Georgia.
The group wrote in a press release to WALB that it is demanding that the Secretary of State and county registrars give due process for Georgia voters whose absentee ballots or applications are rejected over what the ACLU of GA calls an "alleged mismatch of signatures."
In the press release, the ACLU of Georgia claims that state law makes local election officials act as handwriting experts without training.
The organization said it believes this leaves the voter's constitutional right to vote at the mercy of lay persons without the skills needed to analyze handwriting.
The press release stated that Georgia law does not let voters contest any determinations against their ballot
The lawsuit asked for a temporary restraining order, and for the court to require elections officials to provide absentee voters the opportunity to confirm their identity or otherwise resolve the alleged discrepancy.
