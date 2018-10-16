Vice President Mike Pence lands in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A day after President Trump visited middle Georgia, the nation’s second highest executive is touring damage from Hurricane Michael in Southwest Georgia, Tuesday. His plane landed at the Albany Airport about noon.
A White House Official tells WALB that Vice President Pence will travel to Bainbridge to survey the damage done by Hurricane Michael to residents, and the Georgia agriculture industry.
The Vice President will visit with local farmers, their employees and families and talk about the impact of the hurricane to their crops and business, and the recovery efforts throughout the state. The Vice President will return to Washington, DC this evening.
Expected to join the Vice President as he visits Georgia are:
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal
Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue
U. S. Senator David Perdue
U. S. Senator Johnny Isakson
U. S. Congressman Sanford Bishop
Charles Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, which includes all of South Georgia, will also be on the trip.
“My thoughts and prayers are with those people affected by Hurricane Michael,” Peeler said. “Southwest Georgia endured significant natural disasters in 2017, and it is another challenging road for us as we rebuild again. I am grateful to President Trump and Vice President Pence for supporting our recovery efforts quickly and decisively,” he said Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.