Summer-like temps hold with only passing showers

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Variably cloudy with record warmth upper 80s low 90s across SWGA. Albany high of 92 breaks its record of 90 set in 1970. Tonight unseasonably warm lows around 70s about 15 degrees above average. A slow moving front keeps clouds and a slight chance of rain the next couple of days while temperatures slowly drop through the week.
It’ll be a stronger cold front that’ll bring the next best chance for rain and much colder air across SWGA but not until the weekend. Showers and isolated thunderstorms likely Saturday with rain ending Sunday. Behind the boundary a cold Canadian airmass will send temperatures bouncing to and below average. This time Fall sits settles in with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.
