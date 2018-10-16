State fines Albany church child development center

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Several months after an investigation into possible improper physical discipline began, an Albany child care facility faced a several-hundred dollar fine.
Monday, WALB received a response to an Open Records Request filed with Bright from the start, Georgia's Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL).
In the packet mailed to WALB, details were released regarding the November 2017 investigation into reported physical actions by staff at Byne Child Development Center in Albany.
WALB received a copy of a letter sent on October 3, 2018, from Bright from the Start to Byne Child Development Center.
The letter notified the center of a fine of $598, which Byne CDC submitted payment for in September 2018.
The letter also threatened the revocation of the center's license if the actions continue.
The original complaint that sparked the investigation appeared to be filed in November 2017, and Bright from the Start said the violations continued in November and December of that year.
Bright from the Start also said it believed the facility had not corrected and maintained compliance, sparking the fines.
The packet WALB received also detailed results of the investigation.
That investigation found evidence of multiple incidents involving one staff member, including one 28-minute section of video where, according to Bright from the Start, staff “redirected several children’s behavior by handling children roughly.”
Below is an excerpt from the letter sent to Byne CDC by Bright from the Start:
The packet said the offending staff in that case have been terminated. According to notes on the investigation, only one staff member was involved in the incidents caught on video. Documentation in the packet shows that specific staff member was terminated just a few days after the original allegation surfaced.
The investigation included staff interviews, staff written statements, children’s interviews, video surveillance and parent interviews.
Bright from the Start said if the center does not correct and maintain compliance, it could revoke the center’s license or impose more fines.
Byne CDC has paid the $598 in fines to DECAL.
Bright from the Start also said that it does have video connected to this case. However, it cannot redact it so will not release it to WALB.
