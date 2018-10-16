President Trump visits South GA after hurricane

WARNER ROBINS, GA (WALB) - Just days after Hurricane Michael ripped through Southwest Georgia, President Trump is visiting South Georgia for a Disaster Event Tour.
The President and First Lady Melania Trump hit the ground on Georgia soil to tour areas affected by Hurricane Michael at 4:05 Monday.
WALB News 10 was at the exclusive presidential arrival which lasted several minutes at the Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins.
The President and First Lady was greeted by Colonel Lyle Drew, Commander of the 78th Air Base Wing at Robins, Georgia Governor Nathan Deal, Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue and CMSAF Gary Hart, Command Chief of the 78th Air Base Wing at Robins.
President Trump and First Lady Trump got off the Air Force One, greeted the media and got into a convoy of vehicles to begin his Georgia tour.
White House representatives say President Trump will tour several areas in South Georgia.
Immediately after his arrival, President Trump visited the Red Cross Center in Macon. He also toured soybean and pecan farmers as they discussed crop damages after the storm.
Monday, President Trump ordered federal aid dollars to assist victims in Baker, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Miller, and Seminole Counties.
Federal funding is also available to state, tribal, local governments, and private non-profit organizations in over 30 counties.
For security, his exact destinations remained secret until after he visited a location.
Prior to arriving in Georgia, he toured several affected areas in Florida.
