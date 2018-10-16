Play of the Week (10/16/18): Ivey flies in for the pick

Mathews Ivey saw the pass coming and jumped in front to put the Eagles in scoring position

Play of the Week (10/16/18): Ivey flies in for the pick
Play of the Week (10/16/18): Ivey flies in for the pick
By John Barron | October 16, 2018 at 1:49 PM EST - Updated October 16 at 1:49 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A lot of good plays this past week, but as always only one can be chosen as our WALB Play of the Week.

Terrell Academy faced off against the Crisp Academy Wildcats.

Terrell Academy's Mathews Ivey jumps in front of the throw to pick off the pass.

The very next play he would make the touchdown reception.

The Eagles would go on to win that game 32-18.

Mathews Ivey had 2 receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown with 6 tackles and an interception.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.