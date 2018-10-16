Play of the Week (10/16/18): Ivey flies in for the pick

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A lot of good plays this past week, but as always only one can be chosen as our WALB Play of the Week.
Terrell Academy faced off against the Crisp Academy Wildcats.
Terrell Academy's Mathews Ivey jumps in front of the throw to pick off the pass.
The very next play he would make the touchdown reception.
The Eagles would go on to win that game 32-18.
Mathews Ivey had 2 receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown with 6 tackles and an interception.
