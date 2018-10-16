Paul Allen, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist, dies

A portrait of Paul Allen stands on a wall at the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering at the University of Washington, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Seattle. Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates, has died. He was 65. Allen's company Vulcan Inc. said in a statement that he died Monday. Earlier this month Allen said the cancer he was treated for in 2009, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, had returned. Allen, who was an avid sports fan, owned the Portland Trail Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (AP)