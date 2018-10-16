Gerald Greene holds reception for re-election

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Republications showed their support at the Merry Acres Event Center as Republican representative, Gerald Greene shared his condolences for those affected by Hurricane Michael.
Greene is also up for re-election and shared his reason for running for office once more.
He explained why rural Georgia needs someone from rural Georgia.
“At the legislature, we have a large group of individuals form cities and our dwindling population of rural Georgia legislatures are not being heard enough,” said Greene.
Early voting began today and some counties are still able to register.
