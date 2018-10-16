Emergency officials: Protect yourself against scams post-Michael

COLQUITT, GA (WALB) - Emergency officials in Southwest Georgia want to ensure you don't get scammed in the storm cleanup process.
The Miller County Emergency Management Agency is using a letter to ensure its residents don't fall victim to fraud.
The City of Colquitt Police Department posted on Facebook Monday saying residents who are approached by a business wanting to clean up their yards from trees or debris need to ask the business to show them a letter, proving they are a registered contractor in Miller County.
The police department said in its post that the letter needs to have the Miller County EMA’s seal on it and be signed by the Colquitt city manager.
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr also wants to help you avoid scams.
Here are some tips:
- Ask your neighbors, friends and family for referrals.
- Check with the Better Business Bureau to see if there are complaints against the business.
- Get written bids from several contractors.
- Insist on a written contract.
- Ask for proof of insurance.
