Editorial- Surviving the hurricane

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - It’s been nearly a week since Hurricane Michael blew into South Georgia leaving a path of chaos and devastation in its path.
The storm killed more than a dozen people across Florida, Georgia and several other states— destroying homes, businesses, and livelihoods.
“Everything I have is in there, my ID and everything, but trying to keep my head up about it,” said storm victim Stanley Clark.
The images of damage and destruction across our communities is heartbreaking— Thousands are still without food and water!
Even more are without power with no access to internet, TV, or radio.
Millions of dollars in Pecan, Cotton, and other crops have been decimated— and yet, the moment tragedy strikes is when the Heart of South Georgia shines through!
“I think we are going to rise out of this and maybe be even a better community then we were. this event will not define who we are but it will define where we go," said Miller Co. EMA Director Cory Thomas.
No truer words were ever spoken!
A big thank you to our First Responders and Emergency teams who put their own lives on the line in the worst of the conditions to rescue those of us in need and keep South Georgians safe.
Thank you all the linemen and utility workers, who have been working non-stop since last week to get power and water back to our communities.
And thank you to the many volunteers who made their own sacrifices after the storm to help out both neighbors and strangers. We owe you all a debt of gratitude!
The road to recovery will be long, but we have seen Mother Nature at its worst before.
South Georgia will bounce back— and we will be stronger for it!
