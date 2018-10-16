Blazers remain undefeated and sit at #7 in the nation

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta State Blazers remain undefeated and seemingly unmatched this season.
The Blazers continue to climb in the national rankings and now rest firmly at number 7.
Valdosta State moved up one spot... after defeating the Florida Tech Panthers this past Saturday.
VSU has had at least one player earn Player of the Week honors in the conference each of the last six weeks and has had three players earn weekly accolades twice this season.
The Blazers have been led by their high powered offense which has produced an average of 54 points a game which leads the nation.
The Blazers will face off against the GSC newcomers the North Greenville Crusaders for homecoming at 3 P.M.
