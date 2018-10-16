Beach Boys booked for Tifton concert

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - The Beach Boys will pull into town to perform on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at John Hunt Auditorium at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center in Tifton.
Tickets are reserved seating and go on sale to the public on Friday, October 19 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $50-$85 and will be available for purchase online at ticketalternative.com or by phone at 877-725-8849. A CD copy of Mike Love’s forthcoming album, Reason For The Season, is included with every ticket for this show.
As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America’s musical history. The Beach Boys have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and have become an American icon to fans around the world.
Since lead-singer man Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”
The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers where also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.
Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys, Capitol/EMI’s 30-track collection of the band’s biggest hits, has achieved triple-platinum success with sales of more than three million copies in the U.S. since its release.
The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who along with Jeffrey Foskett, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, Scott Totten and Christian Love continue the legacy of America’s iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.
