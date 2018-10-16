ASU shortens homecoming schedule

The influx of technicians, in addition to power and water outages, have placed a strain on an already devastated city. This means our hotels, restaurants, and other amenities are stretched to the limit. Our local hotels will need to cancel many of the current homecoming hotel reservations in order to accommodate the sheer number of heroes arriving to Albany to help restore the Good Life City. As president of ASU, I back those cancellations 100 percent. We must get our community back in shape. We are one Albany, and we support this community which is the ASU community.