Alzheimer’s Walk dropped, due to hurricane

The Alzheimer’s Association - Georgia Chapter hosts twenty walks across Georgia during the months of September, October and November. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s®.