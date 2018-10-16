Alzheimer’s Walk dropped, due to hurricane

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Due to Hurricane Michael, the 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s - Albany has been cancelled. The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 20.
All participants are invited to join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Tifton on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Campus Track, form 8:00AM – 11:00 AM, rain or shine.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
Registration/Check-in: 8:00AM - 9:00AM
Opening Ceremony: 9:30AM - 10:00AM
Walk: 10:00AM - 11:00 AM
This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. Hundreds of Albany and surrounding area residents will complete a 2-mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer's disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association.
Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®:
The Alzheimer’s Association - Georgia Chapter hosts twenty walks across Georgia during the months of September, October and November. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s®.
