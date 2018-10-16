All 6 participants win Six Flags 30-hour Coffin Challenge

ST. LOUIS, MO (WANE/CNN) - The 30-hour coffin challenge at Six Flags St. Louis was exactly what it sounds like.
Competitors saw who could last the longest lying inside a coffin. It turns out all six participants were up to the challenge.
Stevi Rogers, one of the winners in St. Louis over the weekend, said for her -- it was no big deal. The vampire enthusiast said getting a chance to play dead was a highlight of her life.
"I have a fascination for vampires,” Rogers said. “Everybody that knows me knows that I'm that kind of a freak, that anything that has to do with vampires, is all up for game for me."
Rogers laid in the coffin for 30 hours, with six-minute bathroom breaks every hour and a few special challenges along the way.
And if laying in a coffin wasn't scary enough, there were also tarantulas and chainsaws.
"So, they chased me with chainsaws all the way back to the caskets," Rogers recalled.
Now that she's completed the challenge, Rogers walked away with $300 and the casket she laid in.
"I'm going to turn it into a book shelf,” Rogers explained. “So, I'm going to make the little inserts myself and until I can get that done, it will just be my coffee table in the meantime."
It will be a rather large coffee table. Rogers said the coffins were seven feet long. After her experience, she feels connected to it.
She would recommend everyone try the 30-hour coffin challenge -- that is, if you're up for it.
"The whole entire experience was so well worth it," Rogers said.
Several Six Flags locations are celebrating Fright Fest 2018 with a 30-hour Coffin Challenge.
