1 year after MeToo, survivors reflect on their disclosures

This March 2018 photo provided by Kasey Neimeier shows him posing for a photo at Cameron Park in Waco, Texas. Neimeier was terrified when he shared his #MeToo story with the world for the first time. Along with the hashtag #whyIdidntreport, he told of being groped by a coworker at work when he was 18 years old. Neimeier, a transman, said he worried what sharing a #MeToo story would mean for his gender identity. Still, Neimeier said he doesn’t regret coming forward. He remains inspired by survivors, and believes the more stories shared, the harder it’ll be to ignore the pervasiveness of the issue. (Kasey Neimeier via AP) (AP)