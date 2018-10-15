U.S. Army Corp Engineers assist City with power at lift stations

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - As many families are still recovering from Hurricane Michael, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers traveled from Savannah and Virginia to assist with temporary emergency power for critical wastewater plants and lift stations in Albany.
The group is here all week assessing what lift stations will need generators to keep waste flowing. The group already installed five generators to the most needed lift station since the power has been out.
After Albany experienced six major sewage spills that caused thousands of waste to go into the Flint this year, nearly 20 men from Savannah and Virginia traveled to the area to provide emergency generators to lift stations and waste water plants during the hurricane aftermath.
“We are working closely with the state and FEMA to provide emergency power to prevent sewage spills in your area,” said Scott Weaver, Planning Response Member of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Since Hurricane Michael left much of Albany without power, representatives with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said city and state officials requested the help from FEMA to prevent and protect lift stations and waste water.
“If you don’t have power to the lift stations, the lift stations fill up and depending on where it’s at in the stream, it could either overflow at the lift station or you could have restrictions,” said Weaver.
That’s why the group has been traveling to assess what lift stations would need generators to keep the waste flowing instead of creating more spills.
“The hurricane response team, we come in and provide emergency power to all the lift stations and all of your water treatment plants if necessary,” said Weaver.
Leaders with the Army Corps said without power at lift stations, the City of Albany could experience their seventh sewage spill.
“If sewage backs up at a lift station, it will literally overflow at the top and we have raw sewage in the ground. If those lift stations are close to a body of water or a stream or a river, that sewage goes into a river,” said Weaver.
Due to their assistance after the devastation, the chance of another sewage spill is slim to none, as the City is trying to bounce back after the destructive hurricane.
Members with the U.S. Army Corps said they will be here until the end of the week monitoring the lift stations.
They said once power is fully restored, they will conclude their generator assignments.
