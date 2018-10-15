Team of the Week (10/15/18): Lee County rolls to 7-0

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - The Trojans have truly proven themselves this season.
So far, the Trojans are undefeated with a 7-0 record and after defeating the Northside Eagles this past Saturday the Trojans took their first region win of the season.
The Trojans have been dominate on defense, now leading the state of Georgia in yards allowed per game with 52 and only allowing 3 points per game.
Head football coach Dean Fabrizio said his players had to overcome a lot of adversity this week because of hurricane Michael and he’s proud of them for staying focused.
“Well it was a really tough week last week," said Fabrizio. "We didn’t practice after Tuesday. These kids, a lot of them were without power. Several of them had to leave their homes. Some without water, so it was a really tough week. I couldn’t be prouder of these kids being able to rally together.”
Lee County will put their undefeated season on the line as they host the Valdosta Wildcats on Friday @ 7:30 P.M.
