Rhema Word Cathedral feeds for Hurricane Michael victims

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Many families and senior citizens without power and food in Albany, were able to have a hot meal this weekend, thanks to Rhema Word Cathedral.
Rhema Word Cathedral fed over 300 people in the community at their facility.
The church partnered with the Albany Housing Authority to donate over 70 plates to senior citizens who are disabled and without electricity in multiple housing areas.
Church leaders said this was done as an immediate response to Hurricane Michael.
“So this was a great opportunity for us to respond, feed families, help families, reach out, show the love of God and give people hope. Sometimes in these kinds of seasons people just don’t have hope. They’re feeling hopeless and get to feeling like, oh my God. But for somebody to just give an extension of love,” said Bishop Victor L. Powell, Pastor of Rhema Word Cathedral.
The pastor said they will continue to help the community throughout the year by having their weekly feeding programs at their church.
