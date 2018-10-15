President Trump will tour storm-ravaged GA

WARNER ROBINS, GA (WALB) - President Donald Trump during the President’s visit to Georgia on Monday, October 15, following Hurricane Michael, a historic storm that swept across the region last week.
WALB will cover the event when the president lands, which is expected to be about 4:00 this afternoon.
President Trump declared a federal State of Emergency in Georgia on Thursday, opening up direct federal aid for communities. Damage estimates in the Middle District are unknown, but reported to be in the billions of dollars, including massive crop damage.
The U. S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, Charles Peeler, will join the president and others on this tour.
Both Macon and Albany, home to several key United States Department of Justice offices and federal courthouses serving the Middle District of Georgia, sustained varying levels of storm damage. Albany endured citywide and ongoing power outages and structural damage to homes and businesses.
“My thoughts and prayers are with those people affected by Hurricane Michael,” said Charles Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. “The recovery process will be arduous, and I am grateful that President Trump has heard and answered our call for help during this difficult time.”
“I want to applaud the efforts of our region’s first responders during this unprecedented hurricane. I also want to thank the line workers from various electric companies near and far that are restoring power, and a sense of normalcy, to our citizens. We are grateful.”
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia has staffed offices in Macon, Columbus, and Albany. Following Hurricane Michael, all three offices were shut down as storm damage assessments took place, and for the safety of employees.
The Macon and Columbus offices reopened Friday, October 12. The Albany office reopened Monday, October 15.
