Officials send residents message on clean ups

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - Lee County officials said that communication was their biggest problem during the storms but they said they are working to have strong recovery efforts.
Locations to bring storm debris:
- James Cannon US Highway 19 Bypass
- Stroud Road- Sportsman’s Club road and Stocks Dairy
- US Highway 82 (Behind Salt Lick)
Officials said trees need to be cut down to six feet or less in order for them to be picked up.
The landfill will open Monday at 8 a.m. but no storm debris will be accepted there.
Chief David Forrester said that crews have been out day and night working to get things back to normal.
He tells us what’s next for the county. “We actually been out throughout the county today doing assessments on damaged properties. We will continue to do that for the next several days. Hopefully we can wrap that up by the end of next week,” said Forrester.
They said that communication was the hardest thing to deal with with this storm, but phone services are back up and running.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.