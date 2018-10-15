Need food or water after Michael? GEMA has where you can get it

GEMA set up a distribution location for food and water in Lee County. (Source: WALB)
By Emileigh Forrester | October 15, 2018 at 2:31 PM EST - Updated October 15 at 2:31 PM

(WALB) - Many Southwest Georgians are in need of food and water following Hurricane Michael.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency has a list on its website for where you can find distribution sites for these essentials.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, there were distribution sites up and running in Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Dougherty, Decatur, Early, Lee, Miller, Randolph, Seminole and Terrell counties.

Click here to find an updated list.

GEMA said it is continuously updating the list, so be sure to check back day by day.

