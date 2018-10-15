Naked man jumps into Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, swims with sharks

TORONTO (RNN) - A video posted on YouTube shows a man removing his clothes before jumping into a shark-infested tank at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada on Friday.
The video shows sharks surrounding the man at his feet as he calmly swims among them, wearing only a smile.
One woman said she heard a splash, assuming it was an aquarium staff member, but a closer look revealed it was a man swimming in the tank.
“The guy seemed totally relaxed and there were sharks like everywhere,” she told CBC Toronto. “He appeared to be totally nude and like laughing.”
Another YouTube video shows the man slipping into the crowd after exiting the pit.
After multiple requests, the man later put his clothes on and left the aquarium, according to officials.
Police are looking to question the man but have not been able to reach him. The incident is currently under investigation.
The risky swimmer faces possible charges of trespassing, mischief and indecent exposure, according to police.
The video had been viewed tens of thousands of times.
WARNING: Graphic Content. The video contains elements that some readers may find offensive.
