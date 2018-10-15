Mixing bravado and insults, Trump rallies delight supporters

Trump's 2016 rallies had the feel of angry, raucous, grievance sessions, as Trump's "deplorables" gathered in the face of charges they were racist, bigoted and could never win. Gone now is the darkness, the crackling energy, the fear of potential violence as supporters and protesters faced off, sometimes trading blows. The mood now is calmer, happier, more celebratory. Trump's rallies have gone mainstream, complete with a new playlist featuring Rihanna, "Macho Man" by the Village People and Prince's "Purple Rain."