Mediacom gives an update on repairs

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - South Georgia’s major cable TV company, Mediacom, said that they are continuing recovery efforts following Hurricane Michael. Their crews are focusing on repairing damage to the high-speed data transport network and main transmission facilities, and repairing downed lines where they can reach them.
The outlook for Bainbridge, Thomasville, Tifton, Valdosta, Albany, Americus, Columbus, Cordele, Fitzgerald, McRae and surrounding areas is as follows:.
- Approximately 30, 000 customers who are still without service due to widespread power outages, downed lines, and damaged structures. They are actively working on main network transmission lines.
- Additional work crews actively repairing downed cable lines, and replacing and repairing damaged fiber optic lines. Mediacom expects many customers to regain services as commercial power is restored over the next couple of days.
- Operations remain closed in Bainbridge and surrounding areas until further notice, as these areas sustained catastrophic damage. They expect to complete damage assessments today, and are focused on restoring all main transmission lines in southern Georgia.
What to expect following a major storm:
Customers should never attempt to climb poles or attempt repairs of downed cable lines as they risk severe injury or death, particularly since our cable lines often accompany electrical lines which carry high voltage.
The contact phone number is: 1-855-633-4226
Customers will not be liable for the equipment that was destroyed because of damage from the storm.
Mediacom will waive all early termination fees for all contract customers who have to disconnect services due to the storm.
Once the services are restored, Mediacom will calculate the amount of time customers were without service, and apply a credit to the bill. Please note credits will most likely be reflected on your November billing statement.
Mediacom will waive late fees incurred this month for customers impacted by storm outages, and will process these automatically when calculating storm outage credits.
Please contact Mediacom to make arrangements to preserve your email address and telephone number until you can re-activate service.
