Lowndes High student in custody after gun recovered on school grounds

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - A student is facing disciplinary action as well as criminal charges after a 9 mm gun was found at Lowndes High on Monday.
According to officials at Lowndes High, it was reported that a student had brought a weapon to school in a book bag and school administrators and resource officers responded immediately.
Laverne Rome with Lowndes County Schools said that the weapon was secured within a matter of minutes. She also said the weapon was never used in a threatening manner.
Lowndes County School Superintendent Wes Taylor was notified of the situation along with other law enforcement officials, according to Rome.
“Possession of a weapon on school property is a violation of Georgia law. Criminal charges are filed in addition to disciplinary action from the school according to the Student Code of Conduct (Board Policy JCDA) of the Lowndes County Board of Education,” explained Rome in a press release.
The school system posted the full release on its Facebook page:
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the weapon was a 9 mm handgun that was reported stolen.
Officials with the sheriff’s office also said there is no known association between the student and the person who reported the gun stolen at this time.
The student was detained and taken to a juvenile detention center according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
