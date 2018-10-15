Get a shower at the ‘Y’, Camp for Kids Opens

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Area YMCA main facility and Lee Branch are both open today, October 15, 2018.
If you are one of many in Albany still without power, the Y will again open its doors for you to get a hot shower at no cost. Be sure to bring your towel and toiletries with you.
The Y is still doing cleaning up work at the Sports Park which experienced significant damage. For class schedules, please call ahead to inquire about group class availability.
Regular Y hours are scheduled to resume starting on Tuesday at 5:00AM in Albany, and 5:30AM at the Lee Branch.
In addition to opening and in order to assist those parents who have to work during this recovery period while Dougherty Co. schools remain closed, the Y is offering Camp for kids from 12:00PM to 6:00PM on Monday.
Parents can bring their kids aged 5 – 14 to the Childcare Wing driveway at the main facility on Gillionville in Albany.
Note: for Monday, parents should pack a lunch for their child. Starting Tuesday, Holiday Camp will return to regular hours 7:00AM to 6:00PM at $65/child for the week.
Because of the amount of tree debris at the Sports Park, practice and games for soccer are still being evaluated.
Y officials say they want to help the community to come together while building a healthy spirit, mind, and body. Please call 229-436-0531 for more information.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.