Georgia Peanut Festival canceled after Hurricane Michael hits SWGA

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) - Officials have decided to cancel the Georgia Peanut Festival scheduled for this weekend as people continue to recover from the damage caused by Hurricane Michael.
In a Facebook post, the Georgia Peanut Festival Committee, the City of Sylvester, and ConAgra Foods announced that the 55th Annual Georgia Peanut Festival had been canceled on Monday.
The post explains it is primarily for the well-being of the community as recovery efforts has been a tremendous task on city and county resources.
Officials ended the post by saying they look forward to bringing the community a wonderful festival in 2019.
