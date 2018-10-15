GBI makes official ruling on Deanna Shirey’s cause of death

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has made an official ruling on the death of Deanna Shirey, a woman who was missing in Thomas County for 10 days until her body was found at the home of Robert Carter II.
The GBI determined Shirey’s death was caused by violent homicide, according to the Thomas County coroner.
Shirey was reported missing on July 2.
Law enforcement searched for the 71-year-old Thomas County woman until July 13 when tips from concerned citizens in the area led to the discovery of her body.
He body was camouflaged in a tall grassy area, and officials suspected she had been there for a while.
Arrest warrants were issued for Carter on malice murder and concealing the death of another regarding the death of Shirey, according to GBI officials. The warrants, the GBI said, were added to the previous charges Carter is facing from previous incidents.
Carter is being held at the Thomas County Jail since he was arrested on Aug. 8. He was served his warrants in Shirey’s death while he was still being held in jail.
Carter has been denied bond multiple times.
