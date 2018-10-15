Near record high temperatures are expected this afternoon. Most will flirt with 90 degrees which is the record high on this date set back in 1970 in Albany, GA. This will be especially difficult for those who are still without power due to Hurricane Michael. A slow and weak front works through mid week. It brings more clouds and cools us down about 5 degrees by Wednesday. Another 5 degree drop is expected Thursday. A stronger cold front promises a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. This front also brings the biggest cool down thus far. Highs fall to lower 70s by Sunday and lows fall to near 50 by Monday morning. Finally Fall Y'all.