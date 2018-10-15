Federal emergency declaration issued for SW Georgia

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - President Trump issued a Federal Emergency Declaration for counties in Middle and Southwest Georgia struck by Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018.
Second District Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. said this opens up eligibility for federal disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for all 29 counties in Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District.
The declaration provides for assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures (Categories A and B), including direct federal assistance at 75% federal funding under the Public Assistance Program, for Baker, Calhoun, Crisp, Decatur, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Macon, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Sumter, and Terrell counties.
It also provides for assistance for emergency protective measures (Category B), limited to direct federal assistance will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding under the Public Assistance program, for Bibb, Chattahoochee, Clay, Crawford, Marion, Muscogee, Peach, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Talbot, Taylor, and Webster counties.
“Hurricane Michael caused catastrophic damage throughout Middle and Southwest Georgia,” said Congressman Bishop. “This emergency declaration will open up desperately needed resources to help communities provide basic services to their citizenry through FEMA’s Public Assistance program. Although the hurricane has passed, power is out, roadways are littered with debris, and there remain significant dangers to overcome. Further assistance will be needed, but this declaration will allow communities to take vital initial steps toward recovery.”
