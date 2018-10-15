Deal extends voter registration deadline in 4 GA counties

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - To address forced closures of election offices in Clay, Grady, Randolph, and Turner Counties for Hurricane Michael, Governor Deal issued an executive order today allowing citizens of those counties to submit voter registration applications through Tuesday, October 16, 2018.
These election offices were the only ones closed on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, which was the state’s voter registration deadline.
“I applaud Governor Deal’s decision to extend the voter registration deadline in Clay, Grady, Randolph, and Turner Counties. We have been working together to assess the potential impact of this devastating storm on Southwest Georgia, and we decided that an extension of the deadline was the most appropriate course of action. With this extension, we can ensure that citizens in these counties can register to vote or update their voter record in time for the November 6, 2018 election," said Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, whose office handles elections.
Governor Nathan Deal’s executive order is available here.
