Deal extends voter registration deadline in 4 GA counties

“I applaud Governor Deal’s decision to extend the voter registration deadline in Clay, Grady, Randolph, and Turner Counties. We have been working together to assess the potential impact of this devastating storm on Southwest Georgia, and we decided that an extension of the deadline was the most appropriate course of action. With this extension, we can ensure that citizens in these counties can register to vote or update their voter record in time for the November 6, 2018 election," said Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, whose office handles elections.