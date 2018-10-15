ASU tied for first in SIAC and improves win streak to 4

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The ASU Golden Rams had to move their conference game against the undefeated Morehouse College Tigers to Sunday due to hurricane Michael.
The Rams put their undefeated conference record on the line as they traveled to Atlanta.
The Rams got the job done on the road.
ASU handed the Maroon Tigers their first lose of the 2018 season.
The Rams won 41-19 in Atlanta Sunday afternoon.
Albany State is now tied for first place in the SIAC.
The Rams are neck and neck with the Benedict Tigers, tied with a 3-0 record.
Currently the Rams are staying in Savannah till Wednesday.
Head coach Gabe Giardina said he believes his players have found their groove and that those first three games bonded them together.
“The bond of this team, as crazy as it sounds," said Giardina, "has probably forged over those first three games that we lost. You know, I think we all had to take a good long look in the mirror and say are we going to get better?”
Albany State plans to still hold their homecoming game this weekend against the Clark Atlanta Panthers.
The Rams will be searching for a little bit of payback after last years 36-44 lose.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 P.M. in the Coliseum on Saturday.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.