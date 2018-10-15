Albany Chain Gang needs more donations to help storm victims

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Chainsaw Gang said they need your help to help restore many damaged neighborhoods over the next couple of days.
A dozen volunteers traveled from street to street cleaning up roads and alleyways which blocked some residents in their homes since the storm.
Members of the organization said they went to over seven sites but have over 130 sites still in need of help.
Leaders said they need monetary assistance and supplies to keep storm relief efforts going.
“Anything involved with getting us out here including the supplies we use, the repairs to our equipment. I mean it’s just a lot of stuff that goes into it. We went through tens and tens of thousand of dollars last year’s,” said Tom Gieryic, Supply Coordinator of the Albany Chain Gang.
Group leaders said if you would like to make a donation to support the continuous efforts, make checks payable to the Albany Chain Gang and drop it off at Gieryic Automotive Repair.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.