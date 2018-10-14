Mitchell Co. church feeds Hurricane Michael storm victims

BACONTON, GA (WALB) - After Hurricane Michael ripped through much of Southwest Georgia, St. James Missionary Baptist Church decided to feed over 500 victims in Baconton and surrounding areas.
The church has been assisting victims who have been without power since the storm hit.
They helped victims all week long by providing shelter and food.
Today they wanted to provide hot meals for families that will last a couple of days.
Pastor Lawrence Knighton said it was important to show the community they cared beyond the walls of their church.
“Again I can go without for a few days, but again the people here who don’t have any power or have any way of getting out, they may not have it as easy and we want to be able to bring the community some food that they might be able to have a meal or two to last a couple more days,” said Lawrence Knighton, Pastor of St. James Missionary Baptist Church.
The pastor said they will pass out meals ready to eat and water tomorrow to continue to assist those without power.
