Dougherty Co. Commissioner on Hurricane Michael storm relief

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) - In effort to get Dougherty County and the City of Albany back on track, one County commissioner said there is hope for everyone who was affected by Hurricane Michael.
WALB News 10 rode through Putney with Commissioner Anthony Jones as they discussed possible solutions after the devastation.
“Well the district looks like this storm Michael equally distributed the damaged. We got damaged from one end of the county to the other end,” said Commissioner Anthony Jones, Dougherty County Commissioner, District 6.
72 hours after Hurricane Michael ripped through Dougherty County, Commissioner Anthony Jones took WALB through many neighborhoods in the Putney community and saw the devastation it left behind.
“Right now, we going to try and restore it back...so we just taking it one day at a time mostly,” said Carl Davis, Dougherty County resident.
Carl Davis's family has lived in a home on Nelms Road for over 50 years.
And because of the category two Hurricane, their home, much like many homes in the county are left with trees in the roof.
“As we looked at his home we noticed that we had a tree in the home so therefore you’re going to need a chainsaw and you’re going to need some expert help,” said Commissioner Jones.
Help for everyone in the County whose homes are damaged, he said they can go to the old cola plant to receive help.
“If you have those types of situations go over to pine avenue where the organized volunteers are. Maybe the chainsaw group and some of those folks over there can come out and help them remove that tree from their property,” said Commissioner Jones.
Commissioner Jones also said if you have any debris you would like cleaned up, it’s best to leave it at the end of your property for crews to pick up in the coming days. Any debris that is left on your property will not be picked up as crews are not allow on private property.
