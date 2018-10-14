Callaway Blue Springs donates thousand of water bottles for storm victims

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Callaway Blue Springs Water hauled over 14,000 bottles of water from Hamilton, Georgia to Albany on Saturday to assist the area with Hurricane Michael relief efforts.
Callaway Blue donated 5,000 bottles to the Samaritan’s Purse where Sherwood Baptist Church will distribute to first responders.
Nearly 10,000 was donated to the American Red Cross at the Albany Civic Center to assist storm victims.
Owners of the company has deep roots in Albany and decided to help those who are still without power and water.
“We’re so grateful to have some to be able to share with this moment to help our friends and our family. Ken and I grandparents are buried here and we grew up in and around Albany and just love this place,” said Ken Callaway, CEO of Callaway Blue Springs Water.
Owners said the organizations should distribute the water to victims and first responders in the coming days.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.