Week 9: Friday night football schedule and scores.
By John Barron | October 12, 2018 at 9:18 PM EST - Updated October 12 at 9:18 PM

SOUTHWEST, GA (WALB) - Due to hurricane Michael, only four Southwest Georgia teams held their games Friday night.

Many will resume their regular schedule Saturday.

  • FINAL: Pelham 48, Chattahoochee County 6
  • FINAL: Tiftarea 47, Heritage 7
  • FINAL: Valwood, Southland
  • FINAL: Coffee, Valdosta

