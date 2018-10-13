Week 9: Friday night football schedule and scores.

SOUTHWEST, GA (WALB) - Due to hurricane Michael, only four Southwest Georgia teams held their games Friday night.
Many will resume their regular schedule Saturday.
- FINAL: Pelham 48, Chattahoochee County 6
- FINAL: Tiftarea 47, Heritage 7
- FINAL: Valwood, Southland
- FINAL: Coffee, Valdosta
You can follow @WALBSports on Twitter to get live score updates on game day.
Follow WALB’s Theo Dorsey, sports director, and John Barron, sports reporter, for game updates.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.