Unseasonable weather makes a return

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A beautiful fall day continues all across south Georgia. Plenty of sun this afternoon with highs near 80°. There’s a slight breeze out of the north around 5 m.p.h.
This evening, mostly clear skies as temperatures fall toward the mid 60s by midnight. Overnight. lows will bottom out around 60°.
More of the same for Sunday but it will be slightly warmer. Highs will top out in the mid 80s under sunny skies. No rain is expected as we round out the weekend.
The warming trend continues into the first part of next week. Rain coverage increases as well to around 20% through midweek.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.