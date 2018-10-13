Tree falls on home in Albany, reminds couple of previous storms

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - “A loud crash and we knew that couldn’t be good,” said Resident, Kevin Smith.
A 90 foot Pine tree came crashing down on one South Georgia couples home.
“Branches protruding in the ceiling down into the house,” said Smith.
Water came pouring in to the home as Kevin and Diane rushed to try and rescue their valuables.
Reminding them of just months ago when they experienced a similar situation.
“The entire neighborhood lost trees. We lost power for 4 weeks,” said Smith.
Diane Carver said the community has seen so much devastation in the last two years, it’s almost unfair.
“All you do is play the cards that are dealt to you, that’s all you can do,” said Smith.
But neither of them were hurt and they say that is all that really matters.
“It could’ve been a lot worse,” said Carver.
Now the couple is afraid to cut anymore on the tree, they are hoping someone will be able to assist them.
“If we keep cutting on this tree, it will cause more damage to the house and cause more harm than good,” said Smith.
