Tree debris to be picked up in Lee County

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Lee County officials announced the opening of a hurricane debris center and when they will begin collecting storm debris.
Lee County officials are working on clearing out the 100 acre land they purchased for the recreation center to put all of the tree debris.
They will hire a contractor to go throughout the county and collect your tree debris beginning at the end of next week or start of the following.
It must ONLY be tree debris and has to be brought to your ditch line and it cannot be more than 6 ft long.
This will not halt the process of the recreational area and the tree debris will be recycled.
