Pecan Crop severely damaged by Hurricane Michael

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Goodsons Pecan Farm took a hard hit from Hurricane Michael this week.
Roy Goodson is devastated by the destruction.
He said in his entire farming career he’s never had damage quite this severe.
The powerful winds snapped and destroyed roughly 200 trees in his far.
Now he said the task is going to be figuring out a way to still harvest his pecans.
“It blew off a majority of them so we’ve got to figure out now how to get the limbs out without running over the pecans and it’s going to be rough,” said Goodson.
Goodson and his crew will begin to try and salvage what’s left of the farm on Monday.
