Only a few residents have power in Decatur Co.

BAINBRIDGE, GA (WALB) - It’s been two days since Hurricane Michael decimated much of Southwest Georgia, and thousands are still without power.
Van Eakin, Decatur County PIO said their latest report says only 4,000 of the 28,000 residents in the county have power.
That leaves 24,000 people without electricity since Wednesday, because power lines are still down.
One resident, Kimberly Johnson said the greatest struggle she’s facing is the limited supply of food. She says her diet has consisted of chips and cookies since Wednesday.
“No stores open. I thought Walmart was going to open this morning but I guess not," said Kimberly Johnson.
She said she hasn’t been able to charge her phone since Wednesday so she hasn’t been able to stay in contact with anyone. Especially her mom, Thelma Johnson who was away at work until this morning.
“Well it was a relief, and it took a burden off to see them because I didn’t know what was going on, whether they were hurt or what,” said Thelma Johnson.
They said their days have been spent outside with family, and since they have no AC due to the lack of power they’re happy that the weather was nice Friday.
